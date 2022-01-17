Dog groomer transforms fluffy puppies into giraffes and Pokémons

A creative dog groomer who went viral for his giraffe creation has once again blown social media users away by transforming a goldendoodle puppy into a leopard using pet-safe dye.

Gabriel Feitosa from California, USA, is known for his creative and unique grooms, which have turned dogs into giraffes, television characters and even made some glow-in-the-dark with special dye.

The new clip shows Gabriel and the fluffy cream dog in the groom room before he uses his cutting and dyeing skills to turn the pooch into a leopard.

The popular post has racked up 276,000 views on TikTok.

