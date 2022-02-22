Dog with injured paws sports yellow boots during walks

An adorable dog has been filming wearing some stand-out yellow boots, which he wears on his walks.

Chow Chow mix dog, Ducky, was adopted by owner Kayla Oliver two years ago and revealed the pup has encountered a fair few health problems.

Kayla said: “He was obese when I got him and I have discovered other health problems since then. He is in the process of losing his vision completely.”

She explained: "The reason he wears shoes is that he has cracked pads”.

