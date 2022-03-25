Dog saves little boy from falling in pond, then comes to the rescue again

A clever dog saves a young boy trying to fish out his toy from a pond.

The video shows two children playing while the Alsatian is sitting in the garden in Shenzhen, China.

The girl accidentally throws the toy in the fishpond. While she runs off to get the attention of her mother, the boy attempts to take it out himself.

The canine runs over, grabs him by his clothes and pulls him back. The Alsatian grabs a fishing net and takes out the toy from the pond, earning a pat on the head.

