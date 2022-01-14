Seattle firefighters rescue dog trapped in landslide

Six days after a landslide destroyed a home in Seattle, firefighters have rescued a dog that was trapped inside.

“My baby! My baby!” the dog’s owner, Didi Fritts, screamed as rescuers emerged with her black labrador, Sammy, on Thursday.

The Seattle Fire Department posted videos of the emotional moment on Twitter, in which Sammy looked alert and well, if a little dazed.

The dog reportedly wagged her tail when she saw her owners.

