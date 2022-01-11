Retired Team GB sportsman discovers new level of freedom through dog's support

Retired Team GB sportsman and wheelchair specialist has discovered a new level of freedom through a dog’s support.

Simon Cook was diagnosed with a progressive neurological condition which means today he needs a powered wheelchair to remain mobile.

Axel, Simon’s support dog, was trained by the Banbury-based Dogs for Good, a charity that helps people living with a wide range of disabilities and conditions through the support of a specially trained dog.

Simon fell in love with Axel from day one, he said: “I’m so happy with Axel, he has given me real purpose in life again.”

Sign up to our newsletters here