Comically adorable footage has surfaced from Highland, UT, which features two playful pups showing off their Halloween costumes.

The adorable creatures were filmed running around in their costumes as they look like real-life cartoon characters.

"When mom tells us to go put on something cute and we grab our cutest Halloween costumes of a teddy bear and lion," the filmer wrote to describe this endearing clip.

She continued: "They [the dogs] definitely understood the assignment! And they look really cute."

