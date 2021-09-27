A water-loving dog has been captured on camera throwing a temper tantrum as his owner tried to stop him from swimming.

American Pitbull Kilo can be seen kicking his legs in protest as he's pulled from the water and he only calms down once he's allowed back into the lake.

"Kilo loves the water. He’s always the first one in and the last one out," his owner, Victoria, said.

"We tried to get him to take a break and he wasn’t having it."