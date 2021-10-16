An incredible video where a dog appears to ask its owner “where are you going” as she prepares to leave the house has been uploaded by TikTok user @cheekclapper24_7_365 .

While it might be one of those things where once you’re listening out for it you cannot help but hear it – it’s still bizarre either way.

Some TikTok users did not find it so extraordinary, saying that the dog was simply saying “row row”. Whichever side of the fence you fall, hopefully we can all agree that it’s one cute pup.