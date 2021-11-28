Dogs play in the snow as temperatures drop after Storm Arwen swept across the UK. In the aftermath of Storm Arwen, snow and frost hit multiple locations in the UK.

Forecasters are warning that Sunday evening (28 November) could be the “coldest night of the season” so far, with temperatures expected to plummet to as low as -10°C in some parts of the country.

The Met Office has issued a warning of the risks of “wintry showers and icy stretches” and people should expect to see “icy patches” on roads.