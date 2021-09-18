Helen Woodward Animal Center’s annual dog surfing competition took place in California for its 16th year.

The life-jacketed pooches tore through waves on their surfboards while cheering crowds gathered on the shoreline of Del Mar’s dog beach.

Surfing dogs, a canine costume contest and a creative “freestyle surf” classification were all part of this years competition.

All of the proceeds benefited HWAC’s pets.

This year’s surprise winner was the “extra-small” Scotty-dog Petey, who claimed the title of “First Overall,” followed by rescued golden doodle Derby in second place, and bulldog, Rothstein, in third.