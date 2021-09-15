A doll-fanatic couple spends thousands of pounds on their collection of reborn dolls which they call their “practise babies”.

Jess Ellis shares her £2,500 doll collection with partner Avery Raassen which she says teach him “how to be a dad”.

In videos of her life-like dolls, the 25-year-old admits she was “convinced she’d be alone forever with her weird obsession with dolls.

”Despite friends thinking it’s “creepy” Avery is seen dressing the dolls up in the exact same outfits as himself.

Miss Ellis also shows off pushing a doll in a stroller when meeting her partner from work.