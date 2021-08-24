An extremely friendly dolphin could be seen playing with children in the water at Hayle Harbour in Cornwall on Sunday (22 August) but experts have warned to treat the animal with caution as it could cause serious injury.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) said it had to lure the bottlenose dolphin out of the harbour as it was worried things could get out of hand.

Dolphins can injure people when they thrash their tails, with Dan Jarvis from BDMLR saying it "would not be a gentle tap, it would be a full on slap - like being punched by a boxer".