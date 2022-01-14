A police officer from Florida rescued a distressed dolphin that had become trapped in a fishing net, cutting the animal free as it swam close to the city of St. Petersburg.

The Miami-Dade Police Department have shared footage of officer Nelson Silva responding to the call and he can be seen working to bring the juvenile dolphin close enough to his boat to untangle it.

“I got you, buddy,” he says as he successfully pulls the net off, watching the dolphin swim away.

