24-year-old fashion entrepreneur and YouTuber, Dom Hadley, buys vintage clothing from suppliers and upcycles them into original designs across his company, Payday Vintage.

Through a combination of not having much money and wanting to experiment with outfits, Dom’s love for charity shops grew, before he realised there was so much creativity to be had with vintage clothing.

This aspiration intensified as he became more aware of the environmental impact of fast fashion on the planet.

“I watched as my friends would wear something once and never wear it again – but that never sat well with me.”