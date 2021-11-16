A tech team has smashed the world record for the biggest domino chain of laptops with 752 toppling one after the other.

Staff at recycling company Out of Use lined up the broken second hand computers and beat the previous world record by more than 200 laptops.

The huge chain of laptops snaked all the way around their factory in Beringen, Belgium, before they were toppled on November 7th.

Robbe Papen, marketing manager, said: “We were all very nervous leading up to it - you only get one chance at such a record attempt.”

