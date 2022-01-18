A granddad who took up skateboarding aged 82 insists ‘age is no limit’ but has ruled out trying halfpipes.

Grandfather-of-two Don Morton took up his new hobby in September after previously being a passionate skier and rollerblader, which he took up aged nearly 70.

He does not wear a helmet and only wears wrist guards on his board because he is ‘not worried’ about hurting himself if he falls off and said he is ‘living proof age isn’t a barrier’.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here