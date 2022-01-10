DPD driver brazenly dumps rubbish in street plagued by fly-tipping

CCTV footage captured the moment a DPD delivery van driver brazenly dumped rubbish in two streets plagued by fly-tipping.

The man can be seen dumping a mattress beside a skip in a back alley behind Arnold Street in Bolton and is said to have later unloaded rubbish in a second road on 1 January 2022.

He did, however, return later to collect the items, telling locals he would be taking them to the tip.

DPD have confirmed they will be looking to identify the person seen in the footage and take further action.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here