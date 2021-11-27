Drinking four pints of beer or wine every week raises dementia risk

Drinking four pints of beer or small glasses of wine every week raises the risk of dementia and spatial awareness.

Experts have warned that it doubles the chances of suffering problems with short-term memory and spatial awareness, eventually leading to dementia.

Data was collected from a case study of more than 15,000 people.

Dr. Tony Rao, who led the study at King's College London, explained: "None of the participants had dementia at the start of the study but those who drank at risky levels were more likely to show cognitive decline, which is likely to progress to dementia."