A woman was accidentally hit with a drone in Singapore, after her boyfriend operated the gadget in 'speed mode' without him noticing. Iskandar Ismail tested the tech in Jurong Bird Park and captured scenes of the surrounding area, before the drone flied into his girlfriend's face. "I was too focused on its movement to realise where it was heading," said Ismail. "The next thing I know, it hit my girlfriend on the side of her face. Lucky for me, she was a good sport and laughed about the crash after reviewing the footage."