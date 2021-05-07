The Duchess of Cambridge has told a four-year-old with leukaemia that she will “make sure” she wears a pink dress when they meet. Mila Sneddon was contacted by the royal after a photo of her was selected to feature in the National Portrait Gallery’s Hold Still exhibition, which documents life in lockdown. Speaking on the phone with Kate, Mila asked if the duchess “had a costume”, to which she replied that she wasn’t wearing a princess costume during the call.

After asking the child what her favourite colour was, Kate said: “I’ll remember to bring my pink dress for you”.