Meet Echo, the piano playing duck with a 30-trick repertoire

A woman from Essex has taught her duck a repertoire of tricks, from ringing a bell to playing the piano.

Echo the Khaki Campbell duck has as many as 30 talents and has been trained by owner Joe Nutkins, who has big plans for the animal.

“She’s sassy... Who knows, she might go all the way and decide to hit London and go for something like Britain’s Got Talent,” Joe said.

She added that of all the tricks Echo can do, her favourites are playing the piano and playing peek-a-boo.

