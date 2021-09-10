An Australian muck duck named Ripper appears to say “you bloody fool” as a new study discovers the animals can imitate sounds.

The recording of the duck appears to be the first documented instance of the species mimicking sounds they hear including humans speaking.

Ripper, the male musk reared in captivity at Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve, repeatedly vocalises the phrase “you bloody fool”.

Researchers believe he likely picked the phrase up from his caretaker, but remain unsure how old he was when first exposed to it.

Ripper was four years old at the time of the recordings and made his vocalisations during aggressive mating displays.