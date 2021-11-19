Six ducklings have been reunited with their mother and father after becoming stuck in a storm drain on Sydney’s west side.

The ducklings were rescued by Fire and Rescue NSW on Friday (19 November) and looked in “eggcellent” form to be reunited with their parents.

The fire service said it was a bit touch-and-go for a while as the concerned parents were trying to nip and the firefighters initially as they were worried for their younglings’ safety.