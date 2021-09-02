A family of ducks had to be ushered out of a university library after they waddled in off the street.

The mother and her five ducklings left staff and students stunned when they wandered into the University of Nottingham’s George Green Library.

After enjoying a “calm and unflustered” walk around the building, they were safely escorted back out the door by a librarian.

“You often come across ducks in seemingly odd places around campus, but that was definitely the oddest place I’ve seen them,” Emma Halford-Busby, from University of Nottingham Libraries, said.