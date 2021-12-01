San Diego Zoo have welcomed the birth of a number of West African dwarf crocodiles.

Keepers say of the 20 total eggs that were laid, the first three hatched without assistance, while a fourth baby croc was helped out of its shell.

The species are currently listed as "vulnerable" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature because there is not enough information known about them and San Diego Zoo are working closely with scientists in Africa to learn more.

