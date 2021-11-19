Dyson has unveiled the latest chapter in its fast-expanding direct-to-consumer retail approach, introducing advanced virtual reality technology to enable its customers to experience and test Dyson technology hands-on from their own homes using a VR headset.

Users are able to examine virtual versions of the companies hair Corrale straighteners, Supersonic hairdryer and are able to use Airwrap styler on strands of virtual hair.

Dyson e-commerce director, Sean Newmarch, said: “Dyson Demo VR means that we can now bring our technologies to life for our customers in ways that were previously beyond imagination”.

