Injured eagle flies into moving car as stunned driver records first-ever vlog

A man filming his first-ever vlog captured some incredible content to share with his viewers when an injured eagle flew through the open window of his moving car.

Renante Balbuena, 33, was planning to share views of beautiful mountains and nature while on holiday in the Philippines and was stunned the injured bird landed on his passenger seat.

He noticed that the serpent eagle was injured when he saw its blood on his car seat.

Renante dedicated a few days to nursing the bird back to health, before releasing it back into the wild.

