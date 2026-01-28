EastEnders star warns of weight-loss injection side effects after two-stone loss

Former EastEnders star Nina Wadia has issued a word of warning to those using weight loss injections.

Discussing her two-stone weight loss on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (27 January), the actor dismissed speculation that she used jabs, instead explaining that she achieved the feat by constantly moving her body over a gradual period of time.

Wadia said the jabs can be a great “kickstarter” for those who are obese, though cautioned against possible negative side effects.

“Some of my friends who have taken it have said they’ve been very depressed because they lost their appetite completely,” she said.