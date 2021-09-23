A sheriff’s deputy ended up with egg on his face after a microwaved egg exploded in his hand.

Utah County Sheriff’s Office released footage of an officer cooking himself breakfast in the facility’s cafeteria.

The officer placed a hardboiled egg for 20 seconds in the microwave.

To his surprise, the egg exploded in his face and sent gelatinous shrapnel whizzing past a coworker.

“Quite the eggsplosion!” the sheriff’s office when sharing the video.

They added: “An unnamed Utah County Sheriff’s Office Deputy went to the Code-7 Cafe for breakfast.

“Other than being stunned, he was not injured!”