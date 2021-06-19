At this care home in Spain all its residents are finally fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and that, they say, deserves a good party or a music festival. The care home is in the city of Lleida, Catalonia, approximately 160km from Barcelona, the second hardest-hit region of the country by the pandemic, seeing more than 14,000 deaths from the virus. After a slow start, Spain’s vaccination program has gathered pace, and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has said the country is on track to vaccinate 70% of its population by the end of summer.