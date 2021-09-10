A massive elephant pulled down an entire tree in a display of strength in front of its herd and shocked tourists.

The tusked nelly approaches the tree in the Nakuru in the Kenyan Rift Valley while safari tourists park only metres away.

Aware it was being watched by the younger members of its family, the elephant wrapped its trunk around the huge tree and begins to tug.

The tree creaks as the powerful creature yanks backwards and forwards.

Within seconds, the trunk snaps in half seeing the tree fall to the ground - and blocking the path of the safari vehicle.