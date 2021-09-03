Elephant herd close to ending mysterious 18-month journey

A herd of elephants is close to ending a mysterious 18-month journey that has taken them from their natural habitat in Yunnan province up more than 700 km through central China .

Why the elephants have made such an arduous journey is a mystery to wildlife experts, but there is some speculation that the recent population growth in elephant numbers in the area has forced them to go walkabout.

Another reason is the loss of their local habitat and increased urban growth in the area has forced the elephants to start looking elsewhere for a home.