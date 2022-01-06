Giant tusked elephant walks around hotel reception

A giant tusked elephant has been filmed wandering around a hotel reception.

Managing director Andy Hogg was standing behind the desk of Mfuwe Lodge, Zambia, when a huge bull elephant made its way through the front doors.

The largest existing land animal explores the reception, sniffing furniture fittings with its trunk.

Reaching almost as tall as the ceiling, the inquisitive giant carefully pads around the floor while in awed staff take photos.

The elephant even runs its trunk along the top of the reception, apparently searching for some snacks.

Staff have to keep snacks hidden due to the frequent visits.

Sign up to our newsletters here