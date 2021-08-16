Adorable footage shows a newborn elephant learing its first steps at San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

Elephant care manager Curtis Lehman decribes how he discovered the new baby and talked about how by the morning the young calf was already walking and nursing with mum.

The calf has yet to be named and it joins the other seventeen African elephants, eight adults and nine kids.

African elephant babies are generally around 200-300 pounds at birth, and start nursing within the first couple of hours of being born.