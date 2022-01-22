This is the amazing moment a wildlife photographer pictured his wife receiving a great big hug from an elephant seal.

Chris Bray was on a photographic expedition in South America when he and his wife came across a group of king penguins.

While getting in close to photograph the penguins, a group of elephant seal pups approached the duo with one showing interest in Chris’ wife Jess Taunton.

The video shows the curious creature repeatedly putting its body weight on top of Jessica as if it was giving her a big hug.

