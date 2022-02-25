Elon Musk wants to bring Steam games to Tesla

Elon Musk has said he wants to bring Steam games to Tesla.

The CEO of the electric car company wants to bring some of Steam’s games to Tesla vehicles.

After fans asked him on Twitter when Cyberpunk 2077 was coming to Tesla vehicles, Elon announced that they were indeed working on it.

“We’re working through the general case of making Steam games work on a Tesla vs specific titles,” Musk said.

“Former is obviously where we should be long-term.”

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters