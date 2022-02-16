Elon Musk donated $5.7bn in Tesla shares to charity in 2021

Elon Musk donated nearly $5.7 billion worth of Tesla shares to charity last year, making him America’s third-biggest philanthropist behind Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda French Gates.

The Tesla CEO gifted a total of 5,044,000 shares in the world’s most valuable carmaker to unnamed charities over a ten-day period in November 2021.

He gave the stock away in just five transactions, according to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, but the names of the organisations that received it have not been revealed.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.