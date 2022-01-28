Tesla founder Elon Musk has offered a tech-savvy teenager $5,000 to delete a Twitter account that keeps tabs on his private jet.

The tech entrepreneur dm’d 19-year old college student Jack Sweeney to express concern over a Twitter account he runs called @ElonJet.

Musk offered the teen $5K to shut the account, saying: “I don’t love the idea of being shot by a nutcase”.

Sweeney counter-offered at $50,000 so he can buy a car for college but the billionaire decided it was too much money to spend.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here