Sir Elton John along with the star and creator of Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin have joined forces in a video calling for Government action to end new cases of Aids in the UK by 2030.

In the video, It’s a Sin star and singer Olly Alexander and creator of the show Russell T Davies urge action for better support and access to testing.

Russell T Davies said: “Despite huge medical advances meaning HIV is now far from a death sentence preventable cases are still happening. It doesn’t have to be this way.”

