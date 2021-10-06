Emily Ratajkowski has accused Robin Thicke of sexually assaulting her during the filming of the music video for the 2013 hit Blurred Lines.

The supermodel made the allegations in her upcoming book, My Body.

"Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger’s hands cupping my bare breasts from behind," the book reads.

“I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke. He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set."