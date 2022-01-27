Mysterious 'Enigma' black diamond goes up for auction

A black diamond weighing called ‘The Enigma’ is going up for auction at Sotheby’s and weighs a staggering 555.55 carats.

Also known as a ‘carbonado diamond’, it is possible the black diamond came from outer space.

There are only two places in the world that carbonados of this structure have been found: Brazil and Central African Republic and it’s believed the diamond was found in a mine in one of these countries.

It’s expected to sell for between $4 million and $7 million.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here