An escaped bull wreaked havoc on the streets of a city in Scotland, closing a local school and delaying bus services as it rampaged down the road.

It is believed the animal escaped from a local slaughterhouse close to Perth in a bid for freedom and footage shows a police van chasing it down the street, unsuccessfully attempting to block its path.

The bull was, however, eventually cornered and shot dead, much to the upset of many residents who discussed the incident on social media.

