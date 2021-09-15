This video explains the difference between espresso and brewed or filtered coffee.

The main difference is in preparation. Espresso is made by pushing water through a puck of finely ground coffee at high pressure in a process that takes about half a minute. For brewed coffee, no pressure is applied to the water, taking a few minutes for a full extraction.

The flavour is different too, as faster extraction and higher coffee concentration give espresso a more intense flavour than brewed coffee.