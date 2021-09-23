Top sports to boost mental health and reduce anxiety

Playing sports and keeping active is one of the easiest ways to improve your mental health and reduce the potential negative side effects of anxiety .

One of the best and cheapest ways you can boost your mental health is to get out there and start running. There are loads of running groups active in urban environments – and there are now also a multitude of apps available if you’re nervous about starting.

Kickboxing, walking and yoga are just some of the other exercise activities you can consider if you’re looking to stay mentally healthy over the winter months to come.