The UK’s “piecemeal” laws governing the keeping of exotic pets need a radical overhaul after research reveals the wild animal trade is driving devastating biodiversity loss, campaigners say.

Along with The Born Free Foundation, the RSPCA want a system where the public chooses a pet from listed permitted animals, rather than dangerous or threatened species being banned on a case-by-case basis.

They said the current approach is piecemeal and lawmakers are forever playing catch-up as new species are discovered and quickly exploited by animal traders.

"We're urging the UK government to undertake a comprehensive review of the trading and keeping of exotic pets."