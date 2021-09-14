A rare exotic bird believed to be extinct in the British wild has been caught on camera wandering around a garden in St Andrews.

The Lady Amherst's pheasant was introduced to the UK from China in the 19th Century, but with no reported sighting bird since 2019 the bird was thought to have gone extinct.

Student Sophie Pearson, 23, was stunned when she saw the colourful-coated creature strut past her window in Fife, Scotland.

She captured pictures of the bird after feeding it some oats and said the creature was not at all shy.

Adult female Lady Amherst's pheasant's tails can grow to 30-inches.