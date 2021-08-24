Facebook is holding a virtual conference called the #BuyBlack summit on Tuesday (August 24th) to provide more resources to black-owned small businesses.

The summit aims to connect and celebrate black businesses which build on the social media giants' commitment to supporting black-owned brands.

Rachael Hawk, small business marketing manager for Facebook, discussed the event saying: "The programming is packed with a bunch of information that will help enable Black businesses to drive more sales, which is especially important ahead of the holiday season”.