Facebook will delete the facial recognition data of a billion people after deciding to shut down its facial recognition system.

The company has decided to take the action following a large number of privacy complaints, as well as ethical questions raised over the technology's racial bias and accuracy.

Until now, users of the social media app could choose to opt into the feature which would scan their face in pictures and notify them if someone else had posted a picture of them.

