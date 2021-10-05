A cybersecurity expert has suggested Monday’s Facebook outage is “suspicious”.

The social media website, along with WhatsApp and Instagram, went down for almost six hours and Facebook have since blamed an internal technical issue.

Speaking to FOX9, cybersecurity expert Jake Dewoskin suggested that the outage could have been related to a hack and urged users to remember that information shared online is valnerable.

“What it comes down to is vigilance. Being aware of your online activity, what you do, how that information might be leveraged,” he said.

Dewoskin also urged users to change their passwords after the outage.