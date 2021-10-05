Mark Zuckerberg lost over $6 billion in a matter of hours as Facebook shares plummeted following an outage that took the platform, as well as Instagram and WhatsApp, offline.

Facebook’s stocks fell nearly 5% on Monday and the founder's net worth dropped to $121.6bn, placing him at number 5 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

He is now ranked below Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who has a net worth of $124 billion.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are back online but the outage, as well as explosive claims from whistleblower Frances Haugen, has seen stock drop.